Farm rates discount in Cardinia

Farm owners in Cardinia Shire will receive a 35 per cent discount on their rates this year, as part of council's updated Rating and Revenue Plan.

The plan was adopted by council last week as part of its 2026-27 budget process.

Following a period of community consultation, council adopted its budget, setting a 2.75 per cent rate rise in line with the State Government's rate cap.

But, the updated Rating and Revenue Plan will see a number of changes to council's differential rating system.

Council has proposed changes to how rates will be distributed across property types to support greater equity and fairness for all ratepayers in Cardinia Shire.

The new rating structure proposes farmers will pay 65 per cent of the base general rate, representing a 35 per cent saving for farmers.

Commercial and industrial business will pay a different rate with commercial being charged at 120 per cent of the general rate and industrial will be 140 per cent.

Commercial and industrial rating categories also have been separated into urban and non-urban categories to better reflect their different uses with the urban commercial rate set at 130 per cent and the urban industrial rate set at 180 per cent.

In an attempt to encourage development of residential land inside the urban growth corridor, vacant land holders will be slugged at the highest rate - 210 per cent of the base general rate. Vacant land outside the urban growth corridor will pay rates double the general rate at 200 per cent.

The urban residential differential rate remained unchanged at 107 per cent, and the non-urban base rate remained unchanged at 100 per cent.

Mayor Brett Owen said Cardinia Shire had a diverse range of landscapes and land uses, and it was important each ratepayer contributed a fair share based on their property type and value, without increasing the total amount of rates collected by council.

"These changes create clearer distinctions between property categories and improve equity, reflecting their relative impact on council services," he said.

Cr Owen said the 2026-27 budget demonstrated council's focus on delivering practical outcomes that responded to community needs across the municipality.

"Council has carefully balanced the needs of our growing community, ensuring this budget supports both our established townships, growth areas and more rural regions now and into the future.

"We are proud to be investing up to $66.3 million in our capital works program, delivering projects and upgrades that maintain and improve the infrastructure our communities rely on every day.

"We're also investing $143.8 million to continue delivering high-quality services across arts, child and family services, recreation, business support and more," he said.

"This budget ensures we are delivering the services and infrastructure our community needs, while planning ahead to keep pace with growth and remain financially sustainable well into the future."

The capital works investment includes $23.4 million on roads; $645,000 on bridges; $1.2 million on footpaths and cycleways; and $790,000 on drainage.

Council will invest $2.9 million in recreational, leisure and community facilities and a further $775,000 will be spent on parks, open space and streetscapes.

Council's investment in services included:

$2.4 million to support arts and creative industries.

$15.5 million to maintain safe and functional roads, drains and related assets.

$2.9 million for development and delivery of accessible recreation facilities and services.

$13.9 million to parks and playgrounds.

$24.6 million to support efficient, safe and cost-effective waste and recycling services.

$6.8 million allocated to building, planning and law enforcement services.

$2.6 million to support library services.

$6.3 million for maternal child and health services.