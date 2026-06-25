Drouin's dominant day

The Warragul Drouin Gazette trophy returned to Drouin on Sunday with the netball teams contributing four wins and a draw.

A grade: Drouin 90 def Warragul 41

It was a dominant performance against the Gulls in A grade. Through the midcourt, Stacie Gardiner was outstanding, applying lots of pressure defensively. In attack, her feeding and combination with Charlize Traumanis and Mwai Kumwenda in goals was a delight to watch.

In defence, Lainey Downie had a strong game in defence, hunting the outside ball and creating lots of extra scoring opportunities for the team.

The Hawks will be looking to iron out a few things and put together a more consistent four quarter performance in coming weeks.

Awards: Stacie Gardiner and Lainey Downie

B grade: Drouin 69 def Warragul 21

The Hawks put together a strong four-quarter performance with plenty of contributors shining across the court.

Through the midcourt, Ruby Pratt was delivering the ball into the attacking circle with pinpoint accuracy, giving the goalers every opportunity to capitalise.

Up front, Tess Mapleson was in terrific form, shooting 43 goals and combined beautifully with Karina Proctor as the pair kept the scoreboard ticking over.

After a competitive first half, the Hawks lifted into another gear following the main break. The defensive end came alive with Chelsea deRiter and Leilani Lightowler putting on a clinic in the second half.

Both defenders were flying high for intercepts, reading the play brilliantly and repeatedly shutting down the opposition's attack. It was a complete team effort from the Hawks with strong connections across the court helping secure an impressive victory.

Awards: Ruby Pratt, Tess Mapleson, Karina Proctor

C grade: Drouin 60 def Warragul 22

Whilst Drouin started the game a little on edge, they quickly settled and produced a brilliant team performance. In attack, the injection of Amber Hammond into goal shooter, provided fresh legs, with her creative movement and combination with Abbey Tyrell giving feeders plenty of options.

In defence, Drouin were dominant, building pressure from the centre pass and forcing numerous turnovers in and around the circle. Miley Kelly worked tirelessly in wing defence, combining tight defensive pressure with composure in transition down the court.

The attacking end put up 60 goals and Drouin will look to emulate those numbers against a strong Traralgon side this week.

Awards: Miley Kelly and Amber Hammond

17 and under: Drouin 37 drew with Warragul 37

A challenging game for the 17s, aiming to cement their position in the top five. Warragul came out fighting and the Drouin girls weren't quite prepared for the physicality of the Gulls.

Trailing for most of the game, the Hawks girls showed great determination, digging deep in the final quarter to fight their way back and secure a draw in the dying seconds.

Drouin were ably assisted by Ruby Francis and Adi Byers who fitted well into the team under pressure.

Awards: Ruby Francis

15 and under: Drouin 37 def Warragul 6

It was a great four-quarter effort from the Hawks 15s, playing an impressive game. Ayla Onken was brilliant at goal shooter, providing a strong target and finishing accurately under pressure.

Chloe Gargan's leadership and athleticism at goal attack allowed Drouin to maintain momentum and continue building the scoreboard throughout the game.

Hawks defenders also continued to impress with all three circle combinations working seamlessly to win plenty of turnover ball.

Awards: Ayla Onken and Chloe Gargan

13 and under: Drouin 15 lost to Warragul 23

The 13s had a tough loss but there were plenty of positive signs across the court. The team created some great opportunities by moving the ball well, showing how much they are improving as a team.

Piper Corser played an outstanding game in goal shooter, providing a strong target for our midcourters. Summer Proctor impressed with some outstanding feeds into goalers.

Kayleigh Lorkin showed her grit and determination being thrown into defence at times, standing up tall and strong.

Awards: Summer Proctor, Kayleigh Lorkin and Piper Corser