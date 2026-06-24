The Drouin Football and Netball Clubs together raised close to $10,000 for FightMND on Sunday as part of their Big Freeze events.

A dunk tank, raffle and various other activities were undertaken by the clubs to raise funds for the famous charity, which helps fund research to find a cure for motor neurone disease.

Club players and officials all took turns dressing up and feeling the chill in the dunk tank, with every throw costing a donation.

Drouin has held Big Freeze events in the past largely thanks to their juniors but this was the first time they have participated as a whole-club endeavour.

While the Hawks may have been getting cold off the field and court, on them they were running hot as they reclaimed the Warragul and Drouin Gazette Cup for the first time since 2024.