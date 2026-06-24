Ayres era off to strong start

Plenty more eyes have been on the Warragul senior footballers this year thanks to the inclusion of one man - VFL/AFL legend Gary Ayres.

Having signed on as senior coach at the end of the Gulls' 2025 campaign, the Hawthorn legend has had an immediate impact, steering the Gulls to a top three spot halfway through the season.

Ayres brings plenty of pedigree to the role. As a player he reached heights few could dream of, winning five premierships and two Norm Smith medals and eventually being named in both the Hawks' Team of the Century and Hall of Fame.

As a coach he led both Geelong and Adelaide before a 14-year stint at Port Melbourne, during which time the club won two premierships - including a perfect season in 2011.

It's something of a homecoming for Ayres as he grew up locally, plying his trade in the red and black before being picked up by the Hawks.

While a senior coaching role can stress just about anyone out, Ayres' speeches on the field at the quarter and three quarter time breaks have shown a generally calm demeanour.

Ayres has shown his communication skills, making it clear what he's thinking about the game and what he wants to see from his charges in the next quarter.

The players have responded too, with many of them noting how he hasn't sought to rest on his laurels of remind everyone of his standing in the sport. Instead he's like any other coach trying to get the best out of his players.

In particular, Ayres has been renowned for his focus on developing younger talent.

During his time at Port Melbourne he earned a reputation for the time he put into burgeoning players - a strength that helped turn the Borough into a powerhouse of the competition, despite having to compete against AFL-affiliated clubs.

Ayres is signed up for both this season and the next as the club hopes one of its favourite sons can finally lead them to the promised land.