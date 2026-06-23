Shop front rammed

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives are investigating an attempted ram raid at an Albert St, Warragul convenience store in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said a black Dodge Ram utility was seen travelling in convoy with a silver Renault Koleos at 2:30am. Police said both vehicles were involved in multiple incidents of evading police overnight and were believed to have been in the area for an hour before the incident. It is believed they had travelled from Melbourne.

The utility allegedly rammed the roller door of the shop, damaging the roller door, front door, windows and bollards. Police said the damage was valued between $8000 and $10,000.

Police said the utility left the scene without gaining access to the store. It was last seen driving down Smith St, Warragul on the wrong side of the road.

Detectives believed the incident could have been linked to similar offending in metropolitan areas, relevant to illegal tobacco sales.

While it was not yet confirmed if tobacco was being sold on the premises, detectives said due to the nature of the store, they suspected it may have been selling tobacco.

The shop had only been open since June 8.

The incident follows a similar offence at the Longwarry Supermarket last October. Baw Baw CIU detectives said investigations into the Longwarry ram raid were ongoing, with arrests pending following new information.

Anyone who witnessed the Albert St incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact the Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit on 5622 7111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au