Bulldogs win ugly in reserves

Bunyip moved a game clear in the Ellinbank District reserves, but only by achieving the rare feat of taking the points despite kicking less goals than the opposition.

Heading into the final change trailing 1-6 to 2-1, the Bulldogs added three minor scores to nil in the final term to close out the dour struggle winning 1-9 (15) to 2-1 (13).

Catani dealt a blow to Buln Buln's fading hopes, holding on to win 7-3 (45) to 6-7 (43) in another close contest.

Other matches saw the top four further consolidate with Ellinbank comfortably accounting for Nilma-Darnum, 13-7 (85) to 2-5 (17).

Trafalgar had several contributors on the way to a big win over Nyora, 22-20 (152) to 4-3 (27).

Hayden Brock led the way with five goals.

Twelve goals from Braydon McHugh helped Longwarry to a thumping win over Poowong, 26-14 (170) to 1-2 (8).

Reigning premier Lang Lang continued its strong form, scoring 21-19 (145) while keeping Yarragon scoreless.

THE under 18 competition continues to be competitive, with the largest margin coming in the form of Buln Buln's victory over Catani.

Five goals from Chase Ingram helped the Lyrebirds win 9-11 (65) to 3-8 (26).

Poowong overcame a slow start, conceding just one goal after trailing at quarter time to account for Longwarry 9-5 (59) to 4-2 (26).

Bunyip also overcame a quarter time deficit to overcome a competitive Neerim-Neerim South, 8-5 (53) to 4-4 (28).

Four goals to two in the final term saw the margin eke out in a competitive low scoring contest.

Nilma-Darnum made better of its opportunities to overcome Ellinbank, 7-6 (46) to 3-8 (26).

Yarragon staved off a competitive Lang Lang, holding a narrow margin for much of the contest to win 7-7 (49) to 4-10 (34).

MARGINS were greater in the under 16s, although the round did see an upheld call for a player count.

Nilma-Darnum continued its strong form to brush aside Ellinbank, 13-13 (91) to 0-4 (4).

An Ellinbank captain's call for a count in the third term proved correct, with the Bombers found to have 19 players on the field.

Poowong comfortably accounted for Longwarry, 14-7 (91) to 4-2 (26).

Five goals from Coby Bridger helped Buln Buln account for Catani, 14-10 (94) to 3-1 (19).

Ten of Trafalgar's 15 players got on the scoresheet in a big win over the Lang Lang-Nyora combine.

The Bloods prevailed 17-18 (120) to 2-0 (12) in a contest between two sides low on numbers.

Ten goals from Archie Whelan helped Bunyip thump Neerim-Neerim South, 28-8 (176) to 0-1 (1).

Coby Hoult chipped in with five majors.