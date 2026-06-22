Fire in recycling truck

Residents are being urged to remember to dispose of e-waste safely and correctly after a rubbish recycling truck caught fire in Drouin on Thursday afternoon.

Two CFA units from Drouin and one from Hallora and District responded to the fire at Bellbird Park, Drouin at about 2:20pm on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find a fire in a recycling truck.

Baw Baw Shire director of community infrastructure James Robinson said the Solo Resource Recovery kerbside waste collection truck caught fire while collecting mixed recycling in the Drouin area.

Mr Robinson said the load in the recycling truck was off loaded at the Bellbird Park carpark for the safety of the driver, residents, and protection of the truck.

"The fire was successfully extinguished by efforts of the Drouin CFA Fire Brigade and Solo Resource Recovery. Cleaning efforts commenced soon after," Mr Robinson said.

A CFA spokesperson said the incident was declared under control at 2:34pm and safe at 2:53pm. Crews remained on scene for some time afterward to ensure the scene was safe.

The initial investigation of the truck showed damage to hydraulics and paint works.

Mr Robinson said batteries being placed incorrectly into the mixed recycling bin was the likely cause of the fire.

"Council would like to use this opportunity to remind residents that batteries and e-waste must not be placed in any kerbside bins," he said. "They are a fire risk for waste collection staff, vehicles and processing facilities."

"Council would like to send its gratitude and thanks to the Drouin CFA and the team at Solo Resource Recovery for their assistance in managing the situation," Mr Robinson said.

Baw Baw Shire residents can safely dispose of e-waste and batteries (including car batteries) free of charge at transfer stations in Lardner Park, Erica, Trafalgar, and Neerim South. Small e-waste items and household batteries also can be disposed of free of charge at council's customer service centre in Drouin and at the West Gippsland Art Centre in Warragul.

For more information about safe recycling and disposal of batteries and e-waste, visit the recycling page on the Baw Baw Shire Council website.