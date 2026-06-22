Man arrested and charged

A 24-year-old Drouin man was arrested following an incident at the Drouin Railway Station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 24-year-old Drouin man was arrested following an incident at the Drouin Railway Station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At 4:45am, police allege the offender smashed the driver's side window of a red 2022 Hyundai sedan before stealing a jacket, a set of keys to a different vehicle and garage remote from inside the car. The value of the damage and the items was $600.

Police said the car alarm was activated during the theft and police were called. Upon arrival at the scene, police located the car with a door and the boot open and a smashed window.

Police said a possible offender was identified standing on the railway station platform. Police allege the man fled and was quickly pursued by police before being apprehended and arrested about 300 metres away.

Police allege the man was in possession of the stolen items at the time of the arrest.

The 24-year-old Drouin man was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage and possessing a drug of dependence. He was bailed to appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on June 24.