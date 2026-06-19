Dusties women keep clean sheet

Warragul Industrials have maintained their perfect record with a 114-point win over an undermanned Hastings/Balnarring at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Dusties kicked six first quarter goals to set up a comfortable day overall, the final score 17.12 (114) to 0.0 (0).

The game was played at 3pm after a day full of Dusties football with Auskick, juniors, under 16 girls, under 18 girls and women's Reserves.

Hastings/Balnarring had won the 2025 division two premiership and were then elevated into the division one competition.

Unfortunately, due to injury and NAB League selection the Hastings/Balnarring team were only able to bring 14 players.

Six players from the Dusties reserves side volunteered to play for the opposition so there was not a forfeit.

Warragul Industrials began the game well, kicking several goals in the first 10 minutes of play.

Former VFLW forward Kaitlyn Carew was proving to be a headache for the visitors as she kicked three first quarter goals. Highlights from the first half were the ball movement forward with many pinpoint passes hitting forwards on a lead.

With a big lead at half time the Dusties team threw the magnets around to give players some time in a secondary position. Usual defenders Monai Porykali and Brooke Hunter were doing a great job through the midfield.

The Dusties continued to have all the momentum through the second half, keeping Hastings/Balnarring scoreless for the game.

They have now only conceded 82 points over 10 games in what is a great achievement for the league's only undefeated side.

Gippsland Power players Amy Boote and Mel Diggerman have both made great impacts in the Dusties' senior side and have only boosted their depth.

After the game the Balnarring/Hastings coach spoke to the Dusties team to praise them for the way they were able to move the ball throughout the match.

Reserves

The Dusties reserves delivered an impressive performance at Western Park on the weekend, recording a convincing victory over Frankston 18.9 (117) to 0.0 (0) in front of a large and enthusiastic Family Day crowd.

The day was a wonderful celebration of the club's strong family values and community spirit, with many players volunteering their time before the match to ensure the event was a success.

Led by club president Carlee Maher, players arrived early to assist with a range of family activities, including face painting, food stalls and hair braiding, helping to create a memorable day for the many Dusties families who turned out to support the club.

When it was time to take to the field, the reserves continued their recent trend of steady improvement, showcasing the depth and adaptability that will hold them in good stead heading towards finals.

With a focus on building match fitness and increasing versatility across the playing group, several players took on unfamiliar roles and quickly adjusted to the demands of multiple positions.

The willingness of players to embrace these opportunities highlighted the selfless team-first attitude that has become a hallmark of the group throughout the season.

Among the Dusties' best performers were Jaz Middleton, Jessica Kemp, Melinda Lewis, Emily Gibson, Lily Baldwin, Natarsha Sanders and Maher, all of whom had a significant influence on the contest.

However, the coaching staff would have been equally pleased with the contributions made across the entire team, with many players making the most of their opportunities and dominating periods of the game when called upon.

As the finals series approaches, the reserves continue to build momentum and confidence. Their ability to adapt, work together and contribute regardless of role bodes well for the challenges that lie ahead.

Importantly, the success of Family Day once again demonstrated that the Dusties are about much more than football.

Club officials said the strong sense of community, volunteer spirit and family connection evident throughout the day is what makes the club such a special place.

With a big win on the field and smiles all around Western Park, it was a day to remember for everyone involved with the Dusties.

This Saturday will see Warragul Industrials travel to Bunguyan Reserve to take on Tyabb. The reserves game is at 2:30pm with the seniors at 4:45pm.