Police investigate Drouin offending

Police are investigating several offences in the Drouin area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Between 1:10am and 1:20am on Saturday, police said offenders attended the Drouin Vet Clinic in Sinclair St, Drouin in a white Subaru before damaging the front door of the business. Police said the offenders fled after being unable to access the building.

Between 6pm on Friday and 8:30am on Saturday, the front door of an orthodontics clinic in Bank Pl, Drouin sustained extensive damage.

Police said offenders smashed the glass front door to gain entry to the clinic and believe it was possible that a vehicle could have been used to cause the damage.

The owners of the business were still assessing if any items had been stolen. Police are investigating if the same white Subaru was involved.

At 3:10am on Saturday, police responded to a car fire at a track in the vicinity of Gunns Rd, Crossover. The car, which police believe was a white Subaru, sustained extensive damage.

Police said they were investigating the identity of the vehicle and if had any possible connection to other offences.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed any of these incidents is urged to contact Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives on 5622 7111.