250th for Gulls legend

The Gulls paid tribute to a club stalwart on Saturday when Cara Gavin played her 250th game.

With four generations of her family playing for and supporting the club, Cara had plenty of support as she took to the court for her milestone match.

A grade: Warragul 47 lost to Morwell 54

Warragul produced a determined and composed performance against Morwell, showing excellent connection through the midcourt and into attack.

The Gulls worked the ball patiently to circle edge, minimising forced passes and creating quality scoring opportunities. Their goalers developed a strong connection throughout the contest, combining beautifully under the post and converting consistently when given the chance.

Warragul made an outstanding start to the game, taking a 16-10 lead at quarter time and demonstrating the brand of netball they are capable of playing when their structures are executed well.

Despite a difficult second quarter where Morwell surged ahead, Warragul's response was a credit to the group's resilience and character. The focus at the breaks was on winning each quarter, and the Gulls responded by coming out all guns blazing after halftime.

They matched Morwell in the third term and edged them in the final quarter, ensuring they finished the game strongly.

The performance showcased growth and plenty of positives to build on moving forward into the second half of the season.

Best: Sienna Green, Ashlyn Gallasch, Brooke Cahill

B grade: Warragul 36 lost to Morwell 53

Warragul may rue a costly first quarter against Morwell, after enjoying plenty of possession but failing to make the most of their opportunities on the scoreboard.

Despite the slow start, the Gulls showed tremendous resilience and produced some outstanding netball, particularly in the second and fourth quarters, where their ball movement, defensive pressure and determination made Morwell work hard for every goal.

The team's ability to regroup and lift their intensity highlighted the growth and character developing within the side.

Izzy Nash delivered her best performance of the season in goal defence, providing strong pressure and crucial contests throughout the game. Audrey Simpson was again a standout in centre, reading the play brilliantly and collecting numerous intercepts to spark Warragul's transition game.

Rubie Ostojic has found her place in wing defence, continuing to impress with her work rate and defensive impact. At the attacking end, the goalers remained consistent and are developing into a reliable combination, continuing to build strong connections and confidence each week.

Awards: Isabelle Nash, Audrey Simpson, Rubie Ostojic.

C grade: Warragul 20 lost to Morwell 46

Warragul produced a determined and consistent performance against Morwell, but ultimately came up against a stronger opposition. Despite the result, the Gulls showed impressive versatility throughout the contest, adapting quickly and effectively to several positional changes while maintaining their effort and intensity across all four quarters.

After a strong first half in goals, Dom Potter was shifted to goal keeper and made an immediate impact with her defensive pressure and presence in the circle.

Alongside her, Lauren Perry was once again composed and reliable in goal defence, providing her trademark consistency throughout the match. Robyn Mitchard also impressed, starting strongly in defence before moving into the midcourt in the second half, where her drive and work rate helped provide much-needed momentum through the centre.

Awards: Robyn Mitchard, Dom Potter, Lauren Perry

17 and under: Warragul 41 def Morwell 25

An exciting win for the Gulls who delivered a strong team performance with all players contributing to the successful outcome.

Positions were interchanged throughout the match, showcasing the team's versatility and ability to adjust as the game progressed.

The team maintained intensity and composure throughout the match.

Awards: Millie Henry, Matilda Logan, Summer Elliot

15 and under: Warragul 31 lost to Morwell 41

Despite the result, it was a brilliant game by the girls and one that felt like a win.

The team played with great determination and walked away proud of their performance.

Charli Hodge and Billie Gray were outstanding in defence, with intercept after intercept, while Bella Senini was unstoppable in attack.

Awards: team effort

13 and under: Warragul 38 lost to Morwell 24

It was a hard fought contest and despite the result, the girls showed tremendous improvement and growth compared to the first half of the season.

The team battled hard from the opening whistle to the final siren, demonstrating increased confidence, teamwork and determination across the court. Their willingness to keep competing and support one another was a highlight of the match.

Best on court honours went to Jemma Mitchard whose outstanding work through the midcourt provided drive and consistency for the team. Tilly Hodge was recognised for her strong performance in goals, while Clara Nash earned an award for her tireless efforts through the midcourt.