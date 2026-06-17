Gulls topple toothless Tigers

by Nicholas Duck

A Sean Masterson masterclass helped lift Warragul back onto the winner's list with a comprehensive 83-point victory against Morwell at Western Park on Saturday.

The Gulls defender was on song all day, helping to create an impenetrable wall down back in the absence of the injured Lucas Carter that left the Tigers toothless any time they went inside 50.

Warragul were the side taking full toll on the scoreboard instead, kicking 11 of the game's first 12 goals en route to a comfortable 21.8 (134) to 7.9 (51) win as they bounced back from last week's loss to Moe in style.

In general play Warragul were able to exploit the visitors' lack of height and use the ball cleanly on the rebound, cutting through and giving their own forwards plenty of good looks.

The win also gives the Gulls a little taste of revenge for their heartbreaking elimination final defeat to the Tigers last season.

Masterson's intercepting was a real highlight for the home side as he imposed himself on almost every marking contest down back, either getting a fist in or just taking the mark cleanly himself.

Even after the Tigers sent Josh Galea to try and shut him down in the second half it didn't help much – if the Tigers didn't go around Masterson they didn't look like scoring.

Also leading the way for Warragul was young midfielder Riley Senini, who has continued his meteoric trajectory on-ball.

Fellow youngster Xavier Olsson provided a sure hand and a steady delivery down back while second-gamers Cooper Leighton and Henry Allsop both showed plenty.

Allsop especially impressed as a key forward, the under 18s star showing great football nous and solid bodywork to finish with four goals.

Caleb McIntosh rounded out the best, impressing on his return from injury on the wing.

On a tough day at the office Morwell were best served by experienced pair Aidan Quigley and Hugh Dunbar.

Playing largely through the middle, Quigley and Dunbar battled manfully even as their efforts often went without reward on the scoreboard.

Zachary Anderson was largely the same while Zac Cheffers and Cody Chapman competed well at half back and Samuel Gissara had some nice moments.

Playing in a swirling breeze the early general play had the Gulls well on top without quite connecting inside 50.

Riley Senini got the scoring underway seven minutes in, marking a wayward kick out of defence and making his opponent pay.

The Morwell fans made their presence known, with one group of young supporters channelling the World Cup atmosphere by using air horns and party blowers to try and put the Warragul defenders off.

Not that it worked, of course, as Heath Jinks, Tom Hobbs and Allsop all fired through majors to give the Gulls the jump before a late mark and goal to Dunbar gave the visitors some late joy.

Hobbs' goal was an especially impressive effort from the Warragul side, who applied so much tackling pressure they turned a seemingly guaranteed Morwell kick inside 50 into Hobbs waltzing into an open goal up the other end.

The Gulls marched on in the second, slamming home goal after goal while Morwell just couldn't find a way to score.

At one stage they went truly berserk, booting three goals in the space of a couple of minutes thanks to some industrious work in the centre.

The margin had grown to an even 60 points before Morwell finally got something going, kicking the final two goals of the half to give themselves the faintest hope.

A free kick to McIntosh not long into the third brought the Tigers' run to an end and though they managed some majors thanks to Quigley and a brilliant set shot from Tarkyn Shankland, Warragul had a response ready every time.

Vinnia Caia set sail with a long-range bomb late in the term to ensure the Gulls went into the final break 55 points up.

The fourth quarter played out largely as expected – it was party time for Warragul and they cashed in, earning themselves a healthy percentage boost as Jed Lamb finished with a five-goal haul for the day.

Speaking post-game, Warragul coach Gary Ayres said he was most pleased by "the rebound from last week's loss and the way we defended."

"Some boys who probably didn't play as well last week responded today, just the way we went about it in tricky conditions was pleasing.

"Sean Masterson I thought was terrific today, just his ability to read the ball in the air, his intercept marking and his ability to put us in transition was very good."

Warragul will next head down the road to face their rivals Drouin in this Sunday's Western Derby.