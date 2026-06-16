Longtan Viper claims cup

by Kyle Galley

Consistent Kialla trained pacer Longtan Viper took out a qualifying heat, and then the final of the Downtowner Warragul Pacing Cup event at Logan Park last Monday afternoon.

The five-year-old gelding, trained by Paul Tonkin and driven by Ellen Tormey, was the fastest winner of the two qualifying divisions run as races one and two, before backing up three and-a-half hours later to win the $15,000 final in a slightly slower race time.

Longtan Viper was one of four starters for the Tonkin stable on Monday. The revised heats and final format of the Pacing Cup also drew interest from trainers as far away as Ballarat and Hamilton.

"Paul will be rapt, he's been setting the horse for this race for a while, and everything worked out perfectly," driver Ellen Tormey said post-race.

"It was a really competitive race. You just never know how each horse is going to back up."

Tormey also praised the quality of the Warragul circuit.

"It is a great track," Tormey said.

"And horses can come from behind with the camber too."

Longtan Viper has now recorded seven wins and 11 minor placings from 53 starts, but has two wins and five minor placings from its last seven races.

The Eddie Evison Memorial Trotters Cup, also staged on Monday, saw a popular win to Cranbourne horse The Preacher.

The three-year-old took on older horses after being placed in feature race company at Wagga at its previous start.

Taken straight to the front by driver Chris Alford, The Preacher was rated confidently in front, and held off all challengers to win the 2627-metre handicap event.

The gelding is owned by a syndicate of enthusiasts from the Cranbourne Harness Racing Club.

There was further local success on Monday.

Mista Walker won the Des and Moira Kelly Memorial Trot, its third win on end for Longwarry North horseman Geoff Walker.

The seven-year-old gelding raced 47 times before his maiden win at Cranbourne on May 17, but the penny has dropped for the horse who handled a small field of rivals with ease on Monday for talented young reinswoman Taylor Youl.

Drouin West mare Katie Lorraine is undefeated after two starts courtesy of her win in the Rodney Demmler Memorial Pace on Monday.

Katie Lorraine gave driver Chris Alford the first of his two winners on Monday, again a well rated drive after the pair had combined for a debut success at Shepparton a week earlier.

The four-year-old mare has overcome significant injury to make it to the races for her owner-breeders, the Fusinato family.