Hospital: Not if, it's when - Shing

Member for Eastern Victoria and Minister for Health Harriet Shing has confirmed funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital is still firmly on the agenda.

by Courtney O'Brien

Member for Eastern Victoria and Minister for Health Harriet Shing has confirmed funding for a new West Gippsland Hospital is still firmly on the agenda.

Despite a promise being made in 2022 by then Labor Premier Daniel Andrews committing $610 to $675 million for a new facility if re-elected, no funding for a new hospital has been forthcoming in any state government budget since.

At the time Mr Andrews stated a new hospital had been costed, planned and funded, and patients and staff would move into a brand-new hospital in 2029.

"I have never stopped advocating for a new hospital for West Gippsland. As I have always said it is not a question of if, it's a question of when," Ms Shing said during her visit to Willow Grove Primary School last week.

"I have spent the entire time that I've been in parliament, and indeed before I was in parliament, advocating for a new hospital for Warragul and I work alongside the minister responsible for hospital infrastructure Melissa Horne in my portfolio of health, to make sure communities needs are understood.

"She has carriage of the delivery of infrastructure for new hospital builds and we will continue to partner on what we can do to deliver that new hospital. But I have never walked away from my determination and commitment to make sure that that new hospital is delivered," Ms Shing said.