Drouin croquet champs

With favorable weather conditions the Drouin Croquet Club held the final of its 2026 club championship last Saturday at the Oak Street venue.

Andrew Grant was the division three winner with five wins and net hoops of 25, and went on to play the division two winner Nannette Fry who finished with four winning games and a net score of five.

After a dour contest on the first three hoops Andrew went on to conquer the match 7/3 which gave him the right to play the division one winner Kelvin Marriott, who had won this division with four wins and a net score of one.

Marriott, giving away six extra turns to Grant, ended the game in fine style with a score of 7/3 to become the Club's 2025-26 golf croquet Club Champion.