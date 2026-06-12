Saints stun Eagles

by Davyd Reid

Nyora put a dent in Ellinbank's bid to make a push towards the top five, the Saints again proving a handful at home to prevail 11-12 (78) to 9-11 (65).

Leading by one-point at the final change, Ellinbank will be left to rue one that got away as the Saints finished strongly to take the points.

Nyora came out to play at their home venue as Paul Delaroche and Dylan Heylen put through early goals.

Michael Urie broke through in time-on to begin an impressive run of five consecutive goals for Ellinbank.

Cambell Jolly scored in the opening minute of the second term and soon had another to put Ellinbank in front.

Consecutive goals to Logan Joyce finished a purple patch that now had Ellinbank 14-points in front.

Callum McNiff found a steadier for the Saints but still Ellinbank continued to attack, not finding reward with three consecutive minor scores.

Lucas Lee found a goal against the run of play to reduce the margin, the momentum shifting as Travis Stewart kicked truly soon after to put the Saints in front.

Urie again found a late goal as Ellinbank went into half time with a narrow five-point advantage.

The lead would continue to change throughout the third quarter in what was shaping as a tight contest.

Indi Boswell put the advantage back with the Saints early in the third term.

Each side traded minor scores in a dour struggle that lasted nine-minutes before Delaroche increased the margin to seven.

Goals from Jolly and Ben Dixon came in quick succession as Ellinbank wrestled back the lead.

The lead changed hands yet again as Nyora responded through Kyle Bird.

A run of three consecutive minors helped Ellinbank edge to a one-point advantage at the final change.

Jolly, Damien Lawrence, Samuel Curtain, Nate Murphy, Connor Wilkins and Urie were leading the way for Ellinbank.

For Nyora it was Liam Anderson, Rory Pattison, McNiff, Delaroche and Stewart giving themselves every chance for what some may have considered an upset result.

Tyler Hotchkin was also proving a thorn in the side for his former club.

An inspired Saints side would put through the next three majors to take the result from Ellinbank.

Stewart had the first before consecutive majors to Delaroche sealed it, pushing the margin out to 18-points leading into time on.

Ellinbank closed with the final goal of the contest, with the Saints doing enough to hold on.