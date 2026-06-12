Driver avoids injuries in Drouin car fire

A driver avoided serious injuries on Friday morning when his car was engulfed in flames on Princes Way, Drouin.

Police said the driver of a Blue BMW Coupe noticed smoke coming from the boot of the car at about 9:30am while driving on Princes Way, near the Drouin Nursery.

Police said the driver pulled over and got out of the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames shortly after.

Police and CFA attended the scene. The fire was extinguished but the car was destroyed. Police said the fire was believed to have started due to a mechanical fault, possibly caused by the vehicle's battery, located in the boot.

Traffic on Princes Way was disrupted for about 40 minutes as multiple lanes were closed.

Police said there were no injuries sustained by the driver or other road users.