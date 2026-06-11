Lyrebirds look to beat Bulldogs

by Davyd Reid FOURTH-PLACED Buln Buln and fifth-placed Bunyip will meet to headline round 10 of Ellinbank and District football.

by Davyd Reid

FOURTH-PLACED Buln Buln and fifth-placed Bunyip will meet to headline round 10 of Ellinbank and District football.

As the home and away competition passed the halfway point, the Lyrebirds have solidified themselves in the top four.

They’ve dropped just the two games and have scored an impressive victory over Neerim-Neerim South.

An improved Bunyip burst out of the blocks but have fallen back to the pack as its fixture became more challenging.

Buln Buln will enter with slight favouritism to further consolidate its charge towards finals, although Bunyip will be aware of the importance of staving off the likes of Lang Lang who are chasing that final spot in the five.

THE Tigers sit outside the top five by just four points and just under five percent.

They will take on Catani at home, well aware of the opportunity to close the gap by obtaining the result.

The Blues, who have been improving under coach Ray Pickering, sit in the following mid-pack of three sides with three wins.

Too much is on the line to not tip favouritism to the home side.

ELLINBANK host Yarragon with each side looking to record their fourth victory.

The Eagles will be smarting following last week’s upset loss to Nyora, which makes the chase for the top five slightly more difficult.

They will be aware of the need of a strong result to remain in touch but won’t be able to take the Panthers lightly.

OTHER matches should see the top sides further consolidate their positions in the top three.

Neerim-Neerim South boast the best percentage in the competition and could add to it when they host a young Poowong outfit.

Despite a heavy defeat to Trafalgar the Magpies stuck firm for brief periods last week, and will hope to increase that this week.

Kai Mounsey will be a key for the Magpies to contain, coming off a hot run of form with 20 goals in the past two weeks.

LADDER leader Longwarry will meet Nyora.

While the Crows will enter with heavy favouritism, the Saints have demonstrated improvement and may push the result closer than many may think.

TRAFALGAR will look to continue its strong form when it hosts Nilma-Darnum.

The Bombers will look for another competitive showing after pushing Lang Lang for most of the contest last week.