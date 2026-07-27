Scope to re-open Social Connections

Scope will reopen its recently purchased and newly-renovated Social Connections site in Percy St, Warragul later this year, unveiling a modern, inclusive space designed to support people with disability in skill development, community inclusion and connection, valued roles and friendships.

Scope will reopen its recently purchased and newly-renovated Social Connections site in Percy St, Warragul later this year, unveiling a modern, inclusive space designed to support people with disability in skill development, community inclusion and connection, valued roles and friendships.

The upgraded building will feature flexible, contemporary spaces that promote community participation and social engagement.

Enhancements include a new kitchen to support cooking skills, expanded bathroom facilities and a dedicated therapy services zone, including individual and family spaces - all aligned with Scope's new Social Connections design guide.

"This uplift is not just about improving accessibility needs," said Scope general manager of social connections Amanda Healey.

"It's about establishing a permanent, purpose-built space for Scope services and elevating our connection with Warragul and surrounds."

Therapy general manager Annette Davis said it was an exciting time for Scope's therapy services in Warragul. "The dedicated zone for therapy will allow our clients to achieve even more outcomes."

Scope has a long history in Warragul, originally providing children's therapy services when the Grace Berglund Centre was established in the mid-1970s.

It was not long after that client Tim O'Keefe started participating in day programs at the site.

His earliest memories are packing cards in a workshop. He said there had been good changes since that time, even if they took some getting used to.

According to Tim, the activities he likes doing at Warragul Social Connections include balloon football, art, drama and cooking – all of which help him achieve his goal to be more independent.

The upgrades are part of Scope's broader strategy to uplift Social Connections services across Victoria and New South Wales, ensuring every individual has the opportunity to participate in their community and live a fulfilling life.

An opening to mark the end of works later this year with the local community, clients, families, and stakeholders is being planned.