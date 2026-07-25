Three cars stolen

Three cars were stolen from residential properties in Trafalgar, Thorpdale and Drouin last week.

Three cars were stolen from residential properties in Trafalgar, Thorpdale and Drouin last week.

Two of the vehicles have not been located while a third was recovered in Rowville.

A $35,000 Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen from a house in Redgum Ave, Trafalgar overnight on Wednesday night.

Police said the vehicle was locked and the owner had the keys. Registration of the vehicle is BQO763.

A 2011 Volkswagon Golf sedan was stolen from Childers-Thorpdale Rd, Thorpdale when the owner left the vehicle near near the Thorpdale weighbridge for four days.

Police said the owner parked the vehicle while he went to work between July 12 and July 16. He had the keys with him.

When he returned, the vehicle valued at $6000 was gone. Registration for the vehicle is 2BG2HJ.

Police also are investigating the theft of a 2016 Subaru from Drouin. The thefts occurred between 3pm on Tuesday and 7am the following morning.

Broken glass in the driveway of the Jackson Drv home indicated offenders smashed a window to gain entry to the vehicle before stealing the car.

Police said the vehicle, valued at $40,000 was recovered in Rowville at 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations can contact Warragul Police 5622 7111 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333000.