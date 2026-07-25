Burglaries investigated

A go-kart and power tools valued at $2400 were stolen from a house in Lawson Cres, Warragul last week.

A go-kart and power tools valued at $2400 were stolen from a house in Lawson Cres, Warragul last week.

The theft occurred between 4pm on Thursday and 11am on Friday.

Police said offenders forced a back door of a house before stealing a quantity of tools and a go-kart.

No one was home at the time.

In an unrelated incident, police are investigating a burglary at a residential property in Mountain Glen Drv, Trafalgar East between Wednesday morning and Friday night.

Police said offenders used a large piece of concrete to smash a glass door to access a shed on the property.

It was unknown if anything was stolen.

If anyone has information that may assist investigations, contact Warragul Police or CrimeStoppers 1800 333000.