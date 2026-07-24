Tools stolen

Tools valued at almost $12,000 were stolen from a utility parked outside a Drouin house on Friday night.

Tools valued at almost $12,000 were stolen from a utility parked outside a Drouin house on Friday night.

The Toyota Hilux and trailer was parked in Bexley Bvd.

Police said offenders forced access to the vehicle via the driver's side door after attempting to open tool boxes in the back of the ute.

A wallet and large quantity of tools valued at $11,750 were stolen.

In another incident, a suitcase, wallet and clothing were stolen from a Nissan Navara parked in Kitchener St, Trafalgar.

The theft occurred overnight on Friday night.