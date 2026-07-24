Fatal crash at Neerim South

A man died and a woman was left fighting for her life after their Ferrari crashed into a tree and flipped onto its roof at Neerim South on Saturday.

A man died and a woman was left fighting for her life after their Ferrari crashed into a tree and flipped onto its roof at Neerim South on Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred just before noon on Main Neerim Rd, about one kilometre north of Neerim South.

Police reported the Ferrari was travelling south when it appeared the vehicle lost control, left the road and collided with a tree and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, a 65-year-old Greenvale man died, at the scene. His passenger, a 70-year-old woman also from Greenvale was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with life threatening injuries.

The couple were believed to be travelling with a group of people. It was reported they were participating in a Ferrari club drive.

Police also are investigating a crash at Catani on Saturday night that also left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a vehicle travelling north in Heads Rd drove through the Koo Wee Rup-Longwarry intersection about 11.50pm.

The vehicle left the roadway, travelled down an embankment and rolled.

Three occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a woman, believed to be a back-seat passenger, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into the cause of both collisions are ongoing.