Charity dinner raises $15,000

The Snowfest Charity Dinner on Saturday night raised more than $15,000 for the West Gippsland Hospital.

The Snowfest Charity Dinner on Saturday night raised more than $15,000 for the West Gippsland Hospital.

Held at Hogget, head chef Trevor Perkins specially designed a four-course menu for the charity dinner that is a part of the Snowfest program.

More than 60 people attended the dinner which included live music by Pep Salce.

An auction on the night was a major fundraiser on the night with all items donated by local businesses. Luke Patterson from Warragul's Cheapest Cars was auctioneer for the night.

Snowfest will be held this Friday in the streets of Warragul from 3pm to 8pm with fireworks at 8.15pm.