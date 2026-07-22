Gulls display teamwork

Strong teamwork and support to each other was the constant theme for all Gulls netball teams on the weekend, despite all grades losing to stronger Bairnsdale opposition.

A grade: Bairnsdale 67 def Warragul 24

Warragul showed plenty of resilience in their clash with Bairnsdale, responding strongly after a slow start to produce an improved performance as the match progressed.

The Gulls embraced the feedback at each break, making adjustments and continuing to build their game quarter by quarter with greater confidence and composure.

The defensive partnership of Olivia Barr and Ruby Fullgrabe was a standout, creating numerous turnovers and giving Warragul valuable opportunities in attack through their relentless pressure and teamwork.

The match also marked a special milestone for Ash Gallasch, who celebrated her 50th game for the Gulls, a fantastic achievement and one made even more memorable by her contribution to the team's determined performance.

Awards: Ruby Fullgrabe, Ashlyn Gallasch, Amelia Henry

B grade: Bairnsdale 61 def Warragul 30

Warragul showed encouraging signs against Bairnsdale, producing strong passages of netball and finishing with an improved margin on the team's first meeting this season. The performance reflected the group's growth and drew praise from the coach.

Audrey Simpson was outstanding in centre, taking countless intercepts and using her athleticism and game sense to disrupt Bairnsdale around the circle edge.

Goalers Jemma Caithness and Sophie Fennell identified their challenges early and worked hard to adapt and overcome them. Rubie Ostojic produced three, clean intercepts at wing defence, during the second half and was lovely to watch. Cara Gavin's experience and voice helped drive a relentless defensive effort throughout the game.

Awards: Audrey Simpson, Jemma Caithness, Cara Gavin

C grade: Bairnsdale 54 def Warragul 21

Warragul entered Saturday's clash determined to improve on the disappointing result from their first meeting with Bairnsdale, and they did just that. The Gulls produced a much stronger performance, scoring more freely while significantly limiting Bairnsdale's opportunities to reduce the margin from their earlier encounter.

Dom Potter was again outstanding, continuing her impressive growth in confidence and influence on the game. Through the midcourt, Edie Flanagan and Bec Murnane were composed with ball in hand and delivered accurate feeds into the goal circle. The Gulls were excited to welcome Issy Henry to the court for the first time this season.

Awards: Dom Potter, Edie Flanagan, Bec Murnane

17 and under: Bairnsdale 55 def Warragul 23

In sunny conditions, the Gulls put on a fantastic team performance against a quality opposition. With all players available, the team adapted quickly to new combinations and enjoyed the opportunity to showcase skills in varied positions.

Opportunity was given for junior development with Bella Senini taking to the court in the fourth quarter in the mid court.

A fantastic team effort, with all players demonstrating determination whilst maintaining composure.

Awards: team effort

15 and under: Bairnsdale 70 def Warragul 8

The Gulls produced a strong team performance during round 13. Heidi Welch was outstanding in defence, consistently stopping Bairnsdale's attacks.

Bella Senini impressed with her reliable and consistent play throughout the match, while Sienna Brien was recognised for her dedication and commitment in every contest. A great all-round team effort.

13 and under: Bairnsdale 56 def Warragul 6

Despite a tough day on the court, Warragul showed plenty of determination against a strong Bairnsdale side.

While the scoreboard didn't fall the Gulls' way, the girls never gave up, continued to encourage one another, and worked hard right through to the final whistle.

This week, the entire team received the coaches' award in recognition of their outstanding effort, resilience, and positive attitudes. The girls kept their heads up, supported each other, and displayed great sportsmanship throughout the match.