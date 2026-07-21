Man charged with tool thefts

Baw Baw CIU detectives have arrested and charged a man in relation to a series of thefts from cars in which a large quantity of tools was stolen.

Police executed a search warrant at a Drouin property in relation to a number of thefts from utes and tool trailers that had occurred in the Warragul area on and around July 8.

Offenders targeted trailers and utilities containing various power tools and personal items.

A 43-year-old Drouin man was arrested and interviewed by detectives. He was charged with two counts of theft from a car and driving while suspended and bailed to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court later this year.

Investigations remain ongoing into the involvement of other offenders.