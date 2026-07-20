Tool time!



by Courtney O'Brien

Down a small laneway in Bunyip, a group of women gather every Friday morning for three hours, to learn, create, repair and upcycle with wood, mostly, and resin.

They've been meeting for three years, in a space that once permitted men only, and in a corner of a shed that once, was a pile of timber.

When the men realised the women were there to stay, some - those that didn't mind - helped to clear a space for them.

A large worktable with a drop saw, drills, tools and remnants of a project in progress now fill the corner.

A carpenter for 37 years, Judy Papp teaches the women how to use the equipment and shares her carpentry skills.

"There's only one machine they're not allowed to use, only because it's a table saw and I personally think they're a very dangerous item.



"When the women are scared of something, I try and make them use it, so they're not so scared, but this, I haven't even tried."



Bigger pieces of equipment, the thicknessers, table saws and band saws, are shared by the men and women, who meet on different mornings, so they don't get in each other's way.

Up to 16 women attend each week, aged from 20 years old, up to a spritely 78-year-old, who gets the train from Traralgon every week.

Judy explained that while they'll have a cuppa and celebrate birthdays with a cake, the women are there to learn.

"Most men have grown up with a hammer or tools in their hand.

"A lot of these women have never had that experience. Some of them have gained a few bits and pieces over the years, but it's the knowledge I'm trying to give these women.

"Many of the men go for the social aspect, but we're more hands on," she said.

Toy penguins on wheels are being created by the woodworkers.

They will be sold at the Bunyip and Longwarry markets, and the women are hoping to sell them at the Phillip Island Penguin Parade Shop.

"We're doing the penguins, because we think they're a really big seller. They seem pretty popular."

Making some kind of income is vital for new equipment and materials, and while the group recently received some funding, it was less than they were hoping for.

A laser wood cutter is on top of their wish list.

"We want people in the community to connect, and there's a lot of different cultures in our community."

"We want to celebrate Diwali, Lunar New Year, Easter, Christmas, NAIDOC week. So, we'll be making installations that go around town to celebrate those ideas. Just to make people more aware that these are the sort of people in our community, and that we should celebrate all of it, not just us white Aussies."

The Women's Shed also welcomes women from Windana Drug and Alcohol Centre in Maryknoll, who are at the end of a nine-month rehabilitation program, and are ready to integrate back into society.

"I get them to come down to the shed, learn some skills, before they go onto their next journey," explained Judy.

"They can't afford to pay a weekly $5 fee. They can come for nothing. Every now and again, we get a load of firewood. We can take it to the market and sell it and that makes up for it."

Interest in expanding the Women's Shed to offer a weekend program, so other women can attend and benefit is being considered.

To do this though, more funding is needed.

But with a love for the trade and teaching it to other women, Judy hopes to make it possible.

"I just love making things, and now to share that knowledge is just great, I think. To give someone the opportunity that I had. How good is that?"