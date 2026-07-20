New officer for Rawson

Following a period of vacancy, senior constable Scott McPherson was appointed as officer at the Rawson Police station last month.

Whilst the position at Rawson was vacant for some time, Baw Baw police services area Inspector Stephen Cooper said members from across Baw Baw had responded to calls for assistance, undertaken proactive patrols and focused on reducing road trauma in the Rawson response zone.

"Whilst having senior constable McPherson will help us to improve our engagement with the local community, and reduce response times, we will continue to support him with these efforts," insp Cooper said.

"We have listened to the community and fielded numerous questions as to when the position would be filled. We are grateful to them for their patience. I believe everyone is looking forward to what senior constable McPherson will bring to the Rawson community."

Insp Cooper said sen cost McPherson has many years of experience working in busy 24 hour stations and specialist areas with Victoria Police.

"He has significant experience working in rural and remote areas, and a strong commitment to community safety," insp Cooper said. "His personable nature and dedication will assist the community across Rawson and Baw Baw."