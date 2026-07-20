Funds presented to RDA

Drouin Nighthawks CWA member Sharon McGinness recently presented a $500 donation to the Warragul Riding For The Disabled Association.

Drouin Nighthawks CWA member Sharon McGinness recently presented a $500 donation to the Warragul Riding For The Disabled Association.

The funds will be used to purchase new helmets and boots for students.

Warragul RDA has an indoor arena and the main focus is teaching riding skills, participation and riding games to the children.

Volunteers are welcome and new students are encouraged to to attend.

For more information contact rdawarragul@gmail.com