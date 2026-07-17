Dusties win top-of-the-table clash

Warragul Industrials have reaffirmed themselves as the team to beat this year after winning their top-of-the-table battle with Mornington by 19 points at Western Park on Saturday.

A commanding first half set the Dusties up well as they held steady late to record a 7.4 (46) to 4.3 (27) victory and maintain their unbeaten record.

After a several weeks of one-sided contests the Dusties were looking forward to the challenge of taking on a fired-up Mornington side, who were close to full strength with the inclusion of former Collingwood AFLW player Melissa Kuys.

In front of a good crowd the game began well for the home side, with their defence stopping many attempts for Mornington to move the ball forward.

Through sheer determination the Dusties were able to score two goals in the first quarter with Mornington only able to register a point.

In the second the momentum continued to be the Dusties as they piled on four goals to one after the ball spend most of the time in their front half of the ground. The speed of the game led to several Mornington players coming to the bench looking fatigued which gave the Dusties a mental edge.

After half time the momentum changed with Mornington throwing everything they could at the league's undefeated side.

The visitors moved the ball well and managed to score two goals against the strong Dusties defence. With a three-goal lead at three quarter time the Dusties coaches spoke to the players about the importance of controlling the ball so Mornington could not build enough momentum to any closer on the scoreboard.

The final margin of 19 points was a great result for Warragul Industrials, who are continuing to build confidence as they eye off a premiership tilt.

A highlight for the Dusties was the form of key defender Shanelle Kingston, who had her best game for the year. Also, major contributions to the win came from first and second year players Elaina Domalga, Brooke Hunter, Tia Jenkins. Indi Van Berkel and Lilly Leighton.

Reserves

Warragul Industrials' reserves have gone down fighting against ladder leaders 3.6 (24) to 5.7 (37) in what looms as a likely finals preview. Before the opening bounce, both teams wore green armbands to recognise the importance of mental health and the impact it has on so many within our community. The players also wore black armbands in memory of Nathan Fitzgerald, who tragically lost his life playing the game he loved.

The tributes served as a powerful reminder that grassroots football is about far more than the scoreboard. Community clubs are built on people, friendships and belonging. Every weekend, volunteers, coaches, players, umpires and families come together not just to compete, but to support one another through both the highs and the lows.

Once the game got underway, Dusties made an outstanding start.

The defensive unit fiercely repelled countless Mornington inside 50 entries, with Jessica Kemp and Sarah Burns leading the resistance with determined intercept marking and relentless pressure.

Around the stoppages, Dusties won their share of clearances, allowing Carlee Maher, Melinda Lewis, Charli Abbott and Emily Gibson to create dangerous opportunities inside the forward 50.

The Dusties made the most of their chances, converting efficiently to head into the main break with a deserved 20-point lead.

The contest changed dramatically after half time as Mornington lifted their intensity. They attacked the contest with greater urgency, controlled territory and capitalised on their forward entries.

After limited match exposure over the past month, the Dusties found it difficult to maintain their running power across all four quarters, allowing the away side to gain the ascendancy.

Mornington finished strongly to record a well-earned victory, but the performance showed that Dusties are more than capable of matching it with the competition's benchmark.

The result sets the stage for what promises to be a thrilling week one finals clash between the two sides.

Best players for the Dusties were Kemp, Gibson, Lewis, Maher, Burns and Abbott.

This Saturday the Dusties seniors will travel to face Hastings/Balnarring while the reserves also head to Hastings to play Karingal. The reserves begin at 10am while the senior are at 12pm.