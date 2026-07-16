Bunyip track tested

Local riders and families celebrated the opening of the newly upgraded BMX track at Bunyip Sanctuary, with a community BMX Jam last Monday.

Local riders and families celebrated the opening of the newly upgraded BMX track at Bunyip Sanctuary, with a community BMX Jam last Monday.

Hosted by Cardinia Shire Council in partnership with YMCA Victoria, the fully booked event welcomed more than 70 people to the upgraded track throughout the event.

The BMX Jam brought together riders of all ages and abilities, from young beginners building confidence on the junior pump track through to experienced riders tackling the scaled jump lines and upgraded berms.

The upgraded BMX track has been designed in response to community feedback and now offers a safer, more inclusive experience for riders.

Improvements include a refreshed track layout and surface, upgraded jumps catering to different skill levels, a junior pump track, enhanced drainage, landscaping, improved path connections and new spectator amenities.

The BMX Jam provided an opportunity for the community to experience the improved track firsthand and highlighted how these upgrades will support active recreation and wellbeing.

Families and spectators lined the track throughout the event to watch the impressive riding skills on display, with participants embracing the opportunity to learn new tricks, meet fellow riders and enjoy the refreshed space.

The upgraded track reflects council's commitment to maintain recreation facilities in the shire that promote active communities.

Community members are encouraged to visit and enjoy the revitalised track, at 71 Wattletree Road, Bunyip.