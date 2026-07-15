Three cars stolen

Police are investigating the thefts of three cars over the weekend that were all locked and the victims in possession of keys.

A $45,000 silver 2022 Nissan Navara was stolen from Stockman Way, Longwarry between 4.30pm Sunday and 5.45am yesterday.

Police said the vehicle, with registration BZJ491 was parked in the driveway when it was stolen.

A blue 2020 Lexus station wagon valued at $45,000 was stolen from the driveway of a Cypress Crt house in Drouin early Sunday morning.

Police said CCTV footage showed three offenders looking at the vehicle at 4.30am. The offenders left the scene and returned at 5.30am when the vehicle was stolen.

Registration of the vehicle is BKN362.

A third vehicle was stolen from Charles St, Warragul overnight on Saturday night.

Police said the black 2012 Nissan Dualis station wagon was parked outside a house.

The vehicle, valued at $10,000 has registration 1SE6NG.

None of the vehicles have been located.

If anyone has information about the vehicles which may assist investigations, contact warragul Police 5622 7111 or Crimestoppers 1800 333000.