New ceo on deck

Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Tilla Buden

Baw Baw Shire chief executive officer Tilla Buden took up her position yesterday.

Ms Buden was appointed by council in September last year to replace former ceo Mark Dupe who resigned in December 2024.

Ms Buden was due to begin her role with the organisation in November but had to delay her start to undergo treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Council has had a period of acting chief executive officers in the role since Mr Dupe's departure, including Martin Hopley, Cohen Van der Velde, John Bennie, Mick Cummins and most recently Sally Jones since January this year.

Ms Buden previously held executive roles at Bayside City Council, City of Greater Dandenong and Yarra Ranges Council, with expertise spanning organisational leadership, sustainable service design, major project delivery and community-centred innovation.