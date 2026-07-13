New service meets youth mental health needs





A desperate need for youth mental health services in West Gippsland will be met with Federal Government funding for a headspace outreach service.

The service will provide young people in Baw Baw Shire easier access to free or low-cost mental health support closer to home.

The new service will be linked to the headspace centre in Morwell and is expected to include a physical service location in a central and accessible area, as well as an outreach component that enables headspace staff to connect with young people in locations that are convenient and appropriate for them.

The service is expected to be launched this financial year.

Gippsland Primary Health Network (Gippsland PHN) is working with the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing and headspace to design and implement a service model that best meets the needs of young people in the Baw Baw local government area.

Gippsland PHN previously identified a need for improved access to youth mental health and wellbeing support in West Gippsland and worked with Latrobe Community Health Services to highlight the need for a dedicated youth mental health service in Baw Baw.

The new service is part of a $27 million Federal Government investment to establish a network of 20 headspace outreach services in regional areas to deliver vital mental health care directly to young people who may otherwise face barriers accessing support.

Funding has been provided for the next two years.Gippsland PHN welcomed the announcement, which will expand access to early intervention mental health support for young people aged 12 to 25 years living in the shire.

The service is expected to provide access to a range of supports including:

Mental health support, including counselling and therapy for stress, anxiety and depression;

Physical and sexual health support, including health information, advice and referral pathways where appropriate;

Alcohol and other drug support;

Education and employment assistance to help young people achieve their study and work goals; and,

Culturally safe and inclusive support, including support from local First Nations workers and youth wellbeing workers

The outreach service also will connect with young people through targeted outreach activities, community engagement and wellbeing initiatives designed to promote connection, inclusion and positive mental health.

Gippsland PHN chief executive officer Amanda Proposch said the announcement was welcome news for young people, families and communities in Baw Baw.

"Shame, stigma and access to safe, youth-friendly services can be significant barriers for young people in rural and regional areas," Ms Proposch said.

"Having support available closer to where young people live, study and work can make it easier to seek help early and stay connected to care.

"We acknowledge the community and stakeholder feedback and advocacy that has continued to highlight the mental health and wellbeing needs of young people in Baw Baw and helped identify local service gaps," she said.

The new Baw Baw service will complement the existing network of headspace services across Gippsland, with established headspace centres already operating in Bairnsdale, Sale and Wonthaggi.

There are currently 175 headspace services nationally, including 94 in regional Australia, with the network expected to grow to more than 200 services by 2028–29.

For young people who prefer online or phone support, headspace provides free telephone and web-based services for Australians aged 12 to 25 years.