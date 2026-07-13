New flag for seniors' centre

The Warragul Senior Citizens Centre is proudly flying a new Australian flag, following a recent visit from Member for Monash Mary Aldred.

The Warragul Senior Citizens Centre is proudly flying a new Australian flag, following a recent visit from Member for Monash Mary Aldred.

Ms Aldred visited the centre to formally present the flag, meet the members and discuss local priorities with them.

"It gives me great pride to visit local schools, veteran groups and RSLs, sporting clubs and community groups to present brand new Australian flags," she said.

"It's our national flag, and provides a sense of belonging and unity across our community."

Located on the corner of Mason and Barkly streets, the Warragul Senior Citizens Centre offers a range of social activities with no age limits, including Hoy and other card groups, sew n' sew on Tuesdays at 10am, indoor bowls on Mondays from 1.30pm and occasional outings.

The club also hosts "Warragul Acoustic Unplugged", a session encouraging local musicians to share their music on the second Saturday of the month from 1pm to 5pm.