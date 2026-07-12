Change for learner driver program

After helping hundreds of young people get on the road, Baw Baw L2P has wound up — but the learner driver mentor program will continue under The Salvation Army.

After helping hundreds of young people get on the road, Baw Baw L2P has wound up — but the learner driver mentor program will continue under The Salvation Army.

The L2P program has operated in Baw Baw since 2009, supporting young people who might otherwise struggle to access the supervised driving hours needed to obtain their licence.

Baw Baw L2P Inc. was established in 2017 to run the program locally, but from May 1 this year, management of the program transferred to The Salvation Army.

Secretary Chris Towers said the transition followed increasing funding, policy and compliance requirements, which made it difficult for a small volunteer-run incorporated association to continue delivering the program.

He said the move also reflected a Department of Transport and Planning shift towards larger, better-resourced providers to secure the long-term future of programs such as L2P.

Mr Towers said the program remained in strong shape, with learners and most volunteer mentors transferring to the new provider.

"From the program's point of view, it's just a change of group running it," he said.

Since 2009, 277 young people have gained their licence through the program, including 26 or 27 in the past year.

Mr Towers said Baw Baw L2P had been one of the state's top-performing programs, regularly achieving strong results in VicRoads assessments.

He said the handover was not a "sob story", but a chance to recognise what had been achieved and let the community know about the new arrangements.

"It's a good news story with a tinge of sadness for the outgoing committee," he said.

The program's four vehicles will transfer to The Salvation Army to continue supporting local learners.

New program contacts are The Salvation Army program co-ordinator Shannon Butler on 0461 441 080 or shannon.butler@salvationarmy.org.au, and mentor onboarding contact Stephen Harvy on 0428 120 116 or stephen.harvy@salvationarmy.org.au.