Reading fun at pop-up playgroup

More than 120 people of all ages attended a Pop-Up Playgroup session run by the Baw Baw Shire recently.

More than 120 people of all ages attended a Pop-Up Playgroup session run by the Baw Baw Shire recently.

Held at Family and Children's Services in George St, the session theme was the classic book 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' and included a strong focus on literacy as well as a special story time reading.

Arts and crafts, toys and outdoor play were all on offer for the kids in attendance, who came away smiling after an hour and a half of play.

Baw Baw Shire hosts Pop-Up Playgroup sessions throughout the year. For more information on upcoming sessions head to www.bawbawshire.vic.gov.au/Events-Calendar/Pop-Up-Playgroup