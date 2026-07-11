Travel to Neverland with MSCW

Leave the real world behind and travel to Neverland with Peter Pan and Tinkerbell when Marist-Sion College Warragul students perform Stiles and Drewe's "Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" at the West Gippsland Arts Centre later this month.

It's a foggy night in London when Peter Pan visits the nursery of the Darling children to retrieve his shadow. He befriends Wendy, Michael and John and with the help of Tinkerbell and her fairy dust, he flies them all to Neverland.

Captain Hook is out for revenge, leading to thrilling swordfights and battles, whilst Wendy struggles to realise the responsibilities of growing older, as Peter continues to refuse to grow up.

A cast of 29 Marist-Sion College Warragul (MSCW) students will take the stage on July 28 and 29, bringing the classic story to life.

Director Matt Berend and production manager Sarah Wilhelms said they were excited to see the show come together after months of rehearsals.

"We're getting to the point now where we're starting to get all of it together and we're seeing all the little bits and pieces that we've put together finally flow into that story," Matt said.

Sarah said the cast featured a lot of year seven students, so a new "buddy system" with older cast members was introduced to help the new students expand their skills.

"We were surprised about how many year sevens tried out for the very first time," Sarah said. "It's quite exciting to see so many (students) getting into drama and performing arts for the first time."

One of those year seven students is Billie Wedrowicz who will take on the role of Peter's cheeky sidekick, Tinkerbell. Billie said she was feeling "really excited and a bit nervous" about performing as in her first MSCW show.

"I like that Tinkerbell is really cheeky," Billie said. "I've practiced a lot at making different facial expressions."

Performing as "Slightly", one of the Lost Boys, is fellow year seven student Tia Stoll.

"He's a really energetic and fun character," Tia said. "I enjoy that I can use some of my previous dancing skills, some basic acrobatic moves, and just experiencing my first production."

On the other end of the spectrum is year 12 student and seasoned performer Ethan Smith who will be performing in his final MSCW production. Coming a long way from his first appearance in an MSCW show – as an Oompa Loompa in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Ethan will take to the stage as Captain Hook.

Ethan said stepping into a role with more lines, more time on stage and greater responsibilities had been a great opportunity to expand his acting skills.

"It's a good chance for me to do some character acting and step into a role that I haven't really been in before. Usually I'm not an evil character, usually I'm a funny sidekick," Ethan said.

As his curtain call approaches for his final college production, Ethan said he was "just enjoying it while it lasts".

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I feel like it definitely will be bittersweet after the show's over," he said.

Stepping into the role of Peter Pan is year 10 student Sienna Bucknall. Sienna said finding out she had been cast as Peter Pan was a big surprise

"I couldn't believe it because I auditioned for Wendy and got Peter. So, it was a crazy surprise!" she said.

Sienna said Peter's quandary about growing up was an interesting concept to explore, given her own experience as she approaches her final years of high school.

"Peter Pan is a boy who has never grown up, and that's a really cool concept because I'm at the age where I'm about to start VCE so I'm about to grow up, but I'm still a kid," she said. "That's been a really fun character to play and figure out."

In addition to the performers on stage, several MSCW students will be performing in the orchestra pit, including production captain Mem Haley.

Mem said he was looking forward to performing in the orchestra pit alongside fellow students, music and instrumental teachers from the college and other local musicians.

"A few years ago I was in the pit for another production and that was good. I can't wait to hear that sound, echo (through the arts centre)," he said. "I love when we combine the band and the cast in rehearsals. I love how it sounds when everything comes together so well."

Fellow production captain Isla Pearce will perform as Mullins, one of Hook's pirates, and also in the dance-heavy role of Peter's shadow.

One of Isla's roles as production captain was helping to establish the buddy system between junior and senior students.

"Seeing it all come to life and knowing that I'm helping with that is just the best feeling ever," she said.

Marist-Sion College Warragul's production of "Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" will perform three shows at the West Gippsland Arts Centre between July 28 and 29. Tickets are available to purchase online at https://sales.wgac.com.au