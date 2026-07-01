Kammer Konzert delights

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Academy of Music students captivated audiences at the annual Kammer Konzert, delivering an evening of chamber music that reflected not only their musical growth, but confidence, collaboration and creativity.

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's Academy of Music students captivated audiences at the annual Kammer Konzert, delivering an evening of chamber music that reflected not only their musical growth, but confidence, collaboration and creativity.

Held annually, the Kammer Konzert brings together small ensembles from the Warragul and Traralgon campuses with students from years three to 12 performing a diverse repertoire for their families, peers and members of the wider community.

This year's program featured a range of performances that showcased the depth of talent and dedication across the Academy.

As part of the school's co-curricular music, students are supported to personalise their musical learning by pursuing their love for music while working alongside expert educators and professional musicians.

Beyond the music itself, the Kammer Konzert plays an important role in strengthening community connections, bringing together students, staff, families and music lovers in a shared celebration of learning and the arts.

This year's concert also featured a guest performance of "Aria" from Desenclos' "Aria et rondo". Performed by Rebecca Scully on a double bass and Chris Sim on pianoforte, the piece gave students the opportunity to learn from professional musicians and experience a professional-level performance firsthand.