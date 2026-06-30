Store under attack

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate an arson attack at a Warragul convenience store early on Tuesday morning, possibly linked to the illegal tobacco trade.

Emergency services responded to a fire in Albert St, Warragul, just after midnight. Police said a small white vehicle was seen nearby at the time.

Police said the fire engulfed the entire building. CFA crews worked for more than three hours to control the fire.

Detectives said the suspicious fire may be related to an incident six days earlier where a vehicle rammed the front of the store.

The convenience store opened on June 8.

Police said an analysis of the crime scene located several tobacco related products in the store.

While not confirming if the store was selling illegal tobacco, Baw Baw CIU detective sergeant Chris Skurrie said "the illicit tobacco trade is often disguised as convenience stores or gift stores.

For safety reasons, power and gas were cut to some neighbouring businesses and police encouraged community members to avoid the area.

Albert Street Sports and Spinal Injury Centre director Helen Lockwood said she received a call from emergency services as the fire engulfed the convenience store and threatened her adjacent premises.

Following a ram raid the previous week, Ms Lockwood said police had warned neighbouring businesses it could have been a warning of "more to come."

She said it was a shock and frightening this level of crime had arrived in Warragul.

Ms Lockwood said there was no visual damage to her business but was forced to close until a building inspector cleared the structure to be safe.

The business close"d for one day and Ms Lockwood said she was extremely grateful for the community support she received, including other physiotherapists who offered use of their treatment rooms.

Local politicians have called for more action to be taken on serious crimes following the arson attack and its potential link to the illegal tobacco trade.Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Member for Monash Mary Aldred said her thoughts were with businesses in the immediate vicinity of the store that had to close their doors and cancel appointments.

Ms Aldred also called for a cut in the tobacco excise.

"We need a Swiss Army knife approach, but only through cutting the tobacco excise will we tackle illicit tobacco in Australia," she said.

The Nationals' Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath said the incident in Warragul was "deeply concerning."

"Business owners deserve to operate without fear of becoming the next target, but right now too many are questioning their safety and security," Ms Bath said.

Ms Bath said the "growing pattern of serious incidents" highlighted an increasing risk to communities, workers and emergency services.

"These unacceptable acts not only impact the targeted buildings but also surrounding businesses, many of which are forced to close while damage to their premises is repaired," she said.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham said it was "deplorable" the community wais now living with this level of danger because of the State Government's "weak measures that fail to deter crime".

"Residents and business owners are shocked and frustrated to see the escalating violence occurring in our regional towns," Mr Farnham said.

"Victoria urgently needs stronger enforcement, more police with strengthened powers to prevent further incidents as Labor's flawed system is not working."

Investigations into the arson attack remain ongoing.

Detectives encourage any member of the public with information or CCTV to contact Warragul Police on 5622 711 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au