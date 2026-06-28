Gulls juniors soaring

The Warragul Junior Football Club continues to be one of the strongest in the Warragul and District Junior Football League in season 2026.

With the season just over the halfway point, all three of their sides are right at the pointy end of the ladder, with their under 12s and 14s both sitting undefeated so far.

It comes after the club claimed the under 10s and 14s flags last season and the under 12s finished as runners-up.

Reviving the club's junior contingent for the 2022 season was a move for the long term future as much as the short term and has already begun to pay dividends for the black and red.

Players have begun to graduate from the junior ranks to the fourths with eyes on continuing onwards to the seniors in years to come.

A 'one club' mentality has been at the forefront of the Warragul mindset, keeping juniors involved in whole-club days that sees the Gulls' seniors welcoming in the kids and supporting them on the field.

The club has also hit the headlines to start the year thanks to the inclusion of young star Karter Evans.

The under 12s player, who uses a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy, has been welcomed into the Gulls fold to join his mates at training.

He even had the opportunity to make his debut on the field recently, kicking a goal in a pre-set play that allowed him to fulfil his footy dreams to the fullest.

The story quickly went viral online and saw airtime on national television programs like A Current Affair and 9 News.

While the results are one thing, it was a reminder of the power local community sport can have, especially on kids.