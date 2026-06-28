1500th dinner for Apex

Drouin-Warragul Apex Club members marked a significant milestone recently with the club's 1500th dinner.

A highlight of the dinner was presentation of life memberships to Ken Dawson and Tony Forrest.

The six-member club continues to be active, meeting once a month for a dinner meeting and once a month for a social meeting.

Drouin Apex Club was formed in 1957. When the Warragul club ceased a few years ago, the Drouin club expanded its name to incorporate Warragul.

Like many service clubs, the Drouin-Warragul club is desperately seeking new members and membership is open to men and women over the age of 18.

Anyone interested in joining Drouin-Warragul Apex Club can contact incoming president Greg Elton (0417 153866).