Safety works completed

Road safety improvements on Main-Neerim Rd, between Rokeby and Noojee have been completed.

Main-Neerim Road

Road safety improvements on Main-Neerim Rd, between Rokeby and Noojee have been completed.

Between 2018 and 2023, there were 30 crashes along this section of road, resulting in 16 serious injuries and one tragic fatality.

One of the key features of the works was an 80km/h speed limit between Old Sale Rd in Drouin West and Bloomfield Rd in Crossover. The lower speed limit is expected to reduce the number of crashes on that section of road.

The safety improvements included shoulder sealing, sealing side road bell mouths (the area where side roads join the main road) and vehicle pull-over areas, upgrading safety barriers, line marking and signage improvements.

Transport Victoria said the works would reduce the likelihood and severity of run-off-road crashes and would help drivers stay in control if their vehicle left the road.

The project was jointly funded by the Federal and State Governments through the Road Safety Program to improve safety and efficiency along Main-Neerim Rd.