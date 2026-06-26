Seagulls swoop to defeat Dusties

by Nicholas Duck

A major upset has left Warragul Industrials reeling after they were shocked by Tooradin-Dalmore at home on Saturday.

Coming up against the Seagulls, who had won their first game of the year the week prior, the Dusties were ambushed in a second quarter assault that saw the visitors pile on eight straight goals to open up a 31-point buffer at half time.

The Dusties were unable to bridge the gap from there, losing 11.7 (73) to 13.7 (85) despite winning the other three quarters and the inside 50 count by more than 20.

Warragul Industrials have now won just one of their last five games as their position in the top six suddenly looks under threat.

While the Dusties were generally on top in the territory battle for most of the day they were absolutely nowhere in the second term as the Seagulls marched the ball forward, raining goal after goal in a powerful display we haven't seen from them all year.

They spread the ball brilliantly from the contest, catching the home side napping again and again, especially on the multiple turnovers they gave up.

Warragul Industrials were able to steady past half time and gave themselves plenty of looks, but were often left bombing it in for no reward.

Remarkably, they kept the Seagulls to just five goals outside of the second term but still found themselves on the wrong end of the result.

Todd Beck and Boadie Motton fought tooth and nail at the contest to be among their side's best, helping give the Dusties the bulk of possession in every term other than the second.

Backman Kyan Willis competed well under some intense pressure while Tom Cornwall (three goals) provided a focal point up forward – something the side needs now that Mason McGarrity is out for the season.

Wingman Jeremy Monckton was as reliable as ever, as was co-captain Michael Debenham.

Tooradin-Dalmore's top performer was mid-season recruit Corey D'Alton who, along with ruck Chevy Andersen, led from the front as the Seagulls made their move and then clung on late.

Rory Neate, Jack Flannery, Lachlan Young and young Will Setford were their other players to impress when the going got tough as Shane Savage booted three goals.

The first quarter saw an entertaining arm wrestle play out with the Dusties getting the jump through their young stars Ky Bannister and Cornwall both snapping truly before the Seagulls responded in turn.

Savage found himself hitting the scoreboard, receiving the footy off a marking contest and sending one through only for Dusties coach McCallum to respond in turn, roving his own hit out and swinging around on his left to help give his side the lead at quarter time.

Any satisfaction he had at his side's position at the break quickly turned to horror in the second term, with Tooradin-Dalmore coming out swinging and the Dusties seemingly without an answer.

It kicked off when a misdirected kick from full back landed in Connor O'Riordan's lap straight in front, kicking off a chain of Seagulls majors.

Flannery and Setford were both key players inside 50 as the visitors made an almighty move on the scoreboard, finding time and space to do as they pleased and putting through goal after goal.

The Dusties quickly found themselves going from 11 up at quarter time to 37 down late in the second – a rather shocking turn of events given how the first played out.

A response was certainly required in the third term and McCallum's men found one, albeit not as big as they would have hoped.

Todd Beck got things off to the right start when he clunked a contested mark inside 50 and made it count. Further scores to Cornwall and Hayden Baker cut the deficit back, until another turnover led to a simple shot for Savage and put a dampener on the Dusties' spirits.

High flying forward Lachlan Bambridge struck early in the last, snapping a beauty off a stoppage to reduce the margin back to a couple of kicks but try as they might, the Dusties couldn't find the next one they needed to really make Tooradin-Dalmore sweat.

Although some panic set in for the Seagulls' younger brigade, Savage stepped up once again, bombing his third from well beyond the arc to all but seal a hard-fought four points for his rebuilding side.

While there's still plenty to play out the Dusties' 2026 is starting to look a lot like their 2025.

They began last year 5-1 only to slip as the season wore on, eventually struggling to get scores on the board and being swept aside once finals started.

At 6-4 their spot in the top six doesn't seem so safe anymore. This Saturday's trip to play Kilcunda Bass is going to be an interesting one.