Two one goal margins showed the closeness of teams within the A grade competition this season, with Nilma Darnum and Yarragon coming out winners in nail biting battles.

Nilma Darnum came out firing against third placed Ellinbank, showcasing some really great netball across the court.

The youngsters stood strong with the more experienced rising to the challenge and setting up a 12 goal lead in the first half.

Ellinbank came out in the third with nothing but a win on their minds, showing why they hold a place in the top three. They forced errors and managed to get back to within three goals by the final change.

The last quarter was a tough, fought out challenge with the Bombers keeping their cool, making smart choices and plays that saw them hold on for a one goal win 35-34.

Yarragon hosted another thrilling contest against Lang Lang. Despite trailing for most of the game, Yarragon remained within striking distance and set up a nail biting final quarter.

With the match going goal for goal in the dying stages, Yarragon finally edged in front and held on to claim a memorable one-goal victory.

It was a strong team effort from the Panthers with standout performances from Tayla Green and Charlotte Kemp helping to guide the 45-44 win.

At Poowong, the skies opened and dampened the court just as A grade took the court.

Longwarry were strong from the start, opening up with a 14 goal lead at the first break. Poowong searched for answers through changes in personnel but Longwarry had the answers, extending the lead at each break.

The last quarter saw Poowong gain some momentum, piling on more goals than the previous three quarters but they could barely eat into the margin.

Longwarry came away with a 37 goal win in tough conditions.

Bunyip took on top team Neerim South and gave the Cats something to think about in the first quarter.

Wet weather took the pace out of the game with many slips and fumbles from both sides, and only one goal separating them at quarter time.

Neerim South was able to convert on their turnovers in the middle periods, pushing their lead out further to 13 goals heading into the last.

Bunyip won the final quarter, bringing the margin back to 10 goals to the undefeated Neerim South, 32-42.

Catani hosted Buln Buln and with a few players our injured and Cara Moody on holidays, the home team had a challenge ahead.

Buln Buln came out strong, pushing out to a 10 goal lead by quarter time that was difficult for Catani to catch. The visitors continued to extend the lead at each quarter, finishing with a final 21 goal win.

In cold wet conditions, Nyora hosted Trafalgar. The game was a very close and competitive match with Nyora pulling ahead slightly each quarter.

While not quite continuing the pattern of four consecutive 11 goal quarters, Nyora recorded a 42-30 goal win over the Bloods.