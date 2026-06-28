Know the rules when spraying with drones

Drones, also known as remotely piloted aircraft, are increasingly being used for aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals, but operators need to be aware of the rules to keep people, animals and crops safe.

Drones, also known as remotely piloted aircraft, are increasingly being used for aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals, but operators need to be aware of the rules to keep people, animals and crops safe.

Agriculture Victoria's Alex Perera said operators and pilots were required to be appropriately authorised by Agriculture Victoria and comply with Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) requirements.

"There are special licence categories under CASA and Agriculture Victoria to authorise and regulate piloting, spraying and business operations using drones for aerial spraying, Ms Perera said.

"Similar to any sort of licence, these ensure operators and pilots hold the appropriate training and accreditations and understand their responsibilities when using drones.

"Victoria's agricultural chemical laws also apply to drone operators, in the same way as other aerial spraying contractors," he said.

There are two Agriculture Victoria licences operators and pilots require:

Agricultural aircraft operator licence: this licence is required by the operator (owner, leaseholder or equivalent) of a drone conducting aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals, or to employ pilots to do so.

Pilot (chemical rating) licence: this licence must be held by any person piloting a drone for aerial spraying of agricultural chemicals.

"As part of receiving these licences, operators must adhere to key operating conditions that are designed to ensure operations are safe for people, animals and crops," Ms Perera said.

"These conditions involve the drone's setup and operation, while others relate to product use and compliance with CASA requirements."

Some of the conditions include:

Drones must weigh under 150 kg gross with equally spaced nozzles and active pump and nozzle shut-off systems fitted. Spraying must be conducted in daylight hours only. Drones cannot be operated autonomously (pilots must be able to intervene). Only spray a product where the label or permit allows aerial or spot spraying, and follow all aerial/spot spraying directions, including water rates.

Follow the label/permit wind speed parameters. If none are stated, only spray when wind speed is greater than 3 km/h and less than 13 km/h at the time and place of application.

Victorian and interstate operators must comply with all applicable CASA requirements when piloting drones for aerial spraying.

Details of CASA's current operating rules are available at www.casa.gov.au/drones

For more information on using remotely piloted aircraft for aerial spraying, visit Drone or remotely piloted aircraft spraying.