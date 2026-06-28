Council lodges objection

Baw Baw Shire Council has confirmed it was one of the 18 objectors to the Yarragon North BESS proposal, but will not release its submission publicly.

Baw Baw Shire Council has confirmed it was one of the 18 objectors to the Yarragon North BESS proposal, but will not release its submission publicly.

Council took a stand against BESS developments in the shire in October last year when it supported a motion declaring its opposition to BESS developments on prime agricultural land.

The Gazette asked council for a copy of its submission to the Department of Transport and Planning, which outlined council's reasons for objecting to the planning application.

However, council said it was "not in a position" to release the document publicly. The Gazette understands the council submission has been provided to residents impacted by the BESS application.

Shire planning and development director Luke Connell confirmed council objected to the planning permit and "concerns remain regarding the appropriateness of the proposed use of land and its potential impacts."

Assembly of Council minutes for confidential councillor workshops show councillors were briefed on the Yarragon North BESS development on May 20.