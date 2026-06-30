Arrest at Drouin station

A 24-year-old Drouin man was arrested for criminal damage at Drouin Railway Station on Wednesday.

Police said the offender was seen looking into car windows at the railway station carpark at 10:30am.

Police allege the offender obtained a rock and threw it at a blue BMW in an attempt to break a window. The rock caused damage to the door of the car. Police said the offender walked away from the scene.

The man was allegedly seen on the station platform a short time later and escaped police by boarding a train.

Police were able to have the train stopped and the man was arrested. He has been charged with criminal damage.