Crossing fight finally won

After four years of budget submissions to Baw Baw Shire and a campaign petitioning for pedestrian safety, the Neerim South community has finally secured funding for a crossing upgrade.

by Courtney O'Brien

After four years of budget submissions to Baw Baw Shire and a campaign petitioning for pedestrian safety, the Neerim South community has finally secured funding for a crossing upgrade.

It was one of only two changes made to the 2026/27 draft budget, which re-prioritised and reallocated $75,000 funding from the Warragul South Urban Design Framework ($50,000) and the priority minor capital works program ($25,000).

The $75,000 will go towards development of a township pedestrian masterplan and detailed design of a raised pedestrian priority crossing on Neerim East Rd, Neerim South.

Emma Keft has been driving the campaign to make the town safer, after having to cross the dangerous road with her young children multiple times a day; and addressed councillors last week.

"What began about concern for my own family, quickly became something much bigger. I spoke with residents, businesses, sporting groups, schools, community organisations, including children, older people, people with disability, and it became clear that many of us faced the same barriers - unsafe road conditions, inadequate crossing points, incomplete trail conditions and limited accessibility infrastructure," Ms Keft said.

"There've been incidences, near misses, serious injuries and not hypothetical - these are real consequences."

"Neerim South today is not the same as it was 10 years ago, areas that were once paddocks are now housing estates filled with families, school enrolments have doubled, roads carry increasing volumes of local visitor and heavy vehicle traffic.

"As the town continues to grow it's becoming really difficult to get around to all of the places that people live and learn and work and play. People are altering their behaviour, avoiding certain routes, choosing not to walk, others are struggling to access shops, services and facilities because their accessibility needs are not adequately supported."

Ms Keft said the proposed pedestrian masterplan is the first step to addressing the current challenges and to proactively plan for the future township Neerim South is becoming.

She believes the 197 signatories on the recent petition indicate a community who is supportive of the project.

"We look forward to visible improvements on the ground so that moving around town feels safe and accessible for everyone, because it's not only necessary, it's long overdue," added Ms Keft.

Cr Adam Sheehan said funding for the crossing was "well overdue."

"It is the fourth time going through the submission process, to get it on the budget. It's great to see it is now going to be on the long-term infrastructure plan."

"Just a fantastic result of community perseverance and a council group that is prepared to act and listen," Cr Sheehan said.