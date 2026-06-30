Serong six leads Longwarry to win

by Davyd Reid

Longwarry further demonstrated its premiership credentials on Saturday, overcoming a fast start from Trafalgar to work their way to a 22-point victory.

Shades of round four, where the Crows conceded 16 goals in the first half, were imminent as the Bloods put through the first three goals of the match.

Blake Slater had the first, his kick going through despite being tackled after some quality ball use from Brad Hoffman off half back.

More elite disposal set up Brayde Bosman for their second before some quality run and a step around an opponent saw the Bloods with three quick goals.

Not to be perturbed by the demons of round four, the Crows set about working their way back into the contest.

Brandon Allen delivered a spear pass for Jedd Serong to put through the first, his shot just clearing the line.

With Jason Wells still out of the side, Serong proved a valuable target to finish with six majors for the afternoon and have a big say in clinching the result.

Bryadon McHugh marked in front of goal before a long goal from outside 50 metres to Fintan Fox had the Crows back in touch.

Some good vision from Kyle Beveridge found Oliver Hennessy inside as the Bloods steadied to a seven-point lead at the first change.

With seven goals scored for the first term, the contenders locked down with just six goals put through across the second and third terms.

Serong's shot from a diving mark just snuck in to close the margin again before a smart pass from Cooper Brown found Serong in the pocket for another.

The Crows added the only two goals of the second term to head into the long break with a narrow nine-point lead.

The contest tightened in the third term before some strong body work from Danny Brewster helped Trafalgar tighten the margin in the eighth minute.

Dylan Holland found the ball in his lap with his shot just clearing the line.

Liam Coulthard, who finished best player for his side, scored courtesy of a 50-metre penalty.

Hoffman, Beveridge, Dylan Gauci, Michael Ablett and Ryan Dyke were also helping Trafalgar keep in touch.

Holland snuck one in from the boundary as the Crows re-established the nine-point buffer at the final change.

The Crows lifted early in the final term, closing off exits well as they added the next four goals to break away.

Serong, Lachlan Willis, Bailey Stephens, Allen, Angus Adamiak and Holland were leading the way for the visitor.

McHugh got the Crows going with a goal from 30 metres out before consecutive goals from Serong, the second coming from a strong mark, opened a handy buffer.

Trafalgar would challenge again, Dylan Farrell getting one back before Slater converted from a hold to bring the margin back to 15-points.

Serong put through a great goal for his sixth as the Crows steadied to take the points and move to top of the ladder outright.